Two men broke into Babe's Grill and Bar early Tuesday morning, but fled empty-handed after tripping a burglar alarm.
Madison police went to Babe's, 5614 Schroeder Road, at about 5:20 a.m. to answer the alarm.
"Burglars broke through a window," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Surveillance video showed two men wearing hoodies and masks inside the restaurant and bar."
The suspects went into an office and rifled through items, which apparently tripped the alarm.
"A safe in the office was not breached," DeSpain said.
Safes had been stolen out of two establishments in December, at the Tip Top Tavern and Rockhound Brewing Co.
Police did not say if the Babe's break-in was related to the other break-ins.