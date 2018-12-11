Burglaries in Madison through November are up 20 percent compared to the first 11 months of 2017, while shots fired incidents are down, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.
The chief released updated numbers Monday and Tuesday in his daily blog.
In the month to month comparison for November, both burglaries and shots fired calls are down.
There were 77 reported burglaries in November 2018, a 13 percent decrease from November 2017 when 88 burglaries were reported.
For the year, 1,017 burglaries have been reported, a 20 percent increase from the 847 burglaries reported through November 2017.
"At least 32 burglaries occurred when a resident was home, a 42 percent decrease from October, and at least 34 burglaries occurred due to an unlocked door or open garage, a 44 percent decrease from October," Koval said.
Two guns were stolen during November burglaries and one vehicle was stolen, both down dramatically from October.
The most burglaries in the city in November were in the West District with 22 reported, compared to 15 in the Midtown District, 14 in the Central District, 13 in the North District, 7 in the East District and 6 in the South District.
The 10 shots fired reports in November were 54 percent fewer than November of 2017 when 22 reports were made.
In 2018, 172 reports of gunfire have been made, a 16.5 percent decrease from the 206 reports through the first 11 months of 2017.
In the November incidents, four people were hit by gunfire and four properties were damaged, with 21 shell casings recovered by police.
So far in 2018, 27 people have been struck by gunfire, 61 properties damaged and 503 shell casings recovered.
Of the 10 shots fired incidents in November, four were in the North District and two each in the South, East and West Districts. No reports of shots fired were made in the Central and Midtown Districts.
