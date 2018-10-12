A homeowner on Madison's West Side heard noises outside early Friday morning, leading to the scaring off of a burglar who had taken a screen off a window.
Madison police said the attempted break-in happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Cheyenne Circle.
"The would-be burglar was outside, trying to get in, but fled after having been spotted," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Responding officers found the window screen had been removed.
"The homeowner's children did not wake up during the burglary attempt," DeSpain said.
No description of a suspect was given.