Madison police believe the same person burglarized two West Side homes early Friday morning, with a family sleeping through one of the burglaries.
The burglaries were reported around 1:30 a.m. on Meadow Sweet Drive and Starr Grass Drive, police said.
A homeowner on Meadow Sweet Drive called police after hearing someone in the kitchen.
"An intruder got in through an open garage and the unlocked door from the garage to the house," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A number of items, including the woman's purse were taken.
"A police dog and officers searched the area and found backpacks, credit cards, a school ID and other items dumped on a bike path near Copper Leaf Trail," DeSpain said.
The items were from the woman's house and also from the house on Starr Grass Drive.
"Officers went to that address and awoke the family," DeSpain said. "They did not realize they had been victimized, but soon discovered someone came in through an unlocked patio door and took several backpacks, one containing a laptop computer."
No description of a suspect was given.
"We urge everyone to make sure cars and homes are secured at all times," DeSpain said. "We continue to deal with very opportunistic criminals."
