A burglar who entered a Downtown restaurant Tuesday evening made off with an employee's coat to get car keys so he could rifle through the vehicle.
The incident happened at about 7 p.m. at Mad Seafood Boiler, 201 W. Gorham St., Madison police said.
"The intruder came in a back door and stole the coat containing car keys," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The thief then found the employee's car, rifled through it and stole some cash."
Employees told police they believe the suspect was the same man who committed a similar crime at the restaurant a couple of days earlier.
Police released a surveillance video image of the suspect, but it was too dark to see any facial detail.