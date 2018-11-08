A burglar who kicked in the front door of a Southwest Side apartment Wednesday night had a certain item to look for: Air Jordan athletic shoes.
The burglar bypassed valuable electronics to zero in on five pair of Air Jordan sneakers valued at more than $800, Madison police said.
The break-in happened on South Gammon Road, and was discovered at about 11 p.m. by the 24-year-old female resident when she got home from work.
"The burglar bypassed the electronics while targeting a shoe box containing cash and the five pair of Air Jordans," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
No description of the suspect was given.