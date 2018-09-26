Try 1 month for 99¢

A burglar who got halfway into a bedroom window of an apartment Downtown was scared off when the resident realized what was going on.

The attempted burglary happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Frances Street, Madison police said.

The 25-year-old resident was working at his computer when he heard voices outside the bedroom window.

"He got up from his desk to investigate and found a burglar about to get inside his apartment," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The stranger's torso was inside his bedroom window."

The suspect got back outside and fled after being confronted by the resident. Police found a window screen had been cut.

"The victim believes the intruder was likely working in concert with someone else, as he could hear at least two voices just prior to the attempted entry," DeSpain said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

