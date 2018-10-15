A West Side homeowner spotting a teen trying to steal a bike from her garage Saturday got the bike back when she chased after him, the teen getting arrested a short time later.
The burglary happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Nokomis Court, Madison police said.
The 58-year-old woman called police after seeing the 15-year-old in her garage.
"She said he was with several other teens," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She said two of his friends also dropped bicycles after she yelled at them."
A group of teens were spotted by police on Odana Road, with the woman able to identify one of them as the teen who was in her garage.
"At about the same time as the Nokomis Court call, a nearby resident on Heritage Circle reported a group of teens similarly described as the teens on Nokomis Court damaged the screen to his patio door," DeSpain said.