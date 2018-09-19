Try 1 month for 99¢

A man who broke into an East Side home Tuesday allegedly took a gun from the residence before fleeing on foot through the backyards of homes in the neighborhood.

The burglary happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Union Street, Madison police said.

Witnesses said the suspect forced entry into the residence.

"The homeowner reported a firearm was taken during the break-in," said police Lt. Jamar Gary.

A police dog was brought to the scene but the suspect wasn't found.

The suspect is a black male, 20 to 30 years old, average height and skinny build, wearing all black.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

