A man who broke into an East Side home Tuesday allegedly took a gun from the residence before fleeing on foot through the backyards of homes in the neighborhood.
The burglary happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Union Street, Madison police said.
Witnesses said the suspect forced entry into the residence.
"The homeowner reported a firearm was taken during the break-in," said police Lt. Jamar Gary.
A police dog was brought to the scene but the suspect wasn't found.
The suspect is a black male, 20 to 30 years old, average height and skinny build, wearing all black.