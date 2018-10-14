No one was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, but a bullet missed a sleeping resident in a North Side apartment when the shots were fired, the Madison Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Loftsgordon Avenue around 2:45 a.m. for multiple callers reporting a shooting. An apartment building was found to have been hit by about four bullets, and one of the bullets came within a foot of a sleeping resident, police said.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.