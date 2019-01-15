Try 1 month for 99¢
A homeowner on Madison's South Side called police after figuring out a hole in a bathroom wall was caused by a bullet.

The 45-year-old woman was not injured.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Irvington Way, with the woman saying it might have been on Sunday, Madison police said.

"Originally, the homeowner thought damage to a lower wall could have been caused by a door stop, but then determined it was likely a projectile that was responsible," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The house is near a bike path, and she said someone could have a fired a gun from that area.

"She didn't think anyone would target her, and this was likely a random crime," DeSpain said.

No suspects were identified.

