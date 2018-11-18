A false report of a hostage situation in Middleton involving two boys drew a large police presence to an apartment complex Saturday night, the Middleton Police Department said.
The 911 Center received a call around 8:45 p.m. from a person who told the dispatcher that they were being held hostage in the basement of an apartment by a suspect armed with a gun before the caller hung up, police said.
Police officers and Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the complex on the 6300 block of Pheasant Lane and started to do a systematic check of the property, including the basements, police said.
"Officers found no indicators of a problem, and residents saw nothing out of the ordinary," said police Sgt. Travis Kakuske.
What officers did see, though, was two boys who have had previous contact with law enforcement leaving the area, Kakuske said.
When it was evident there was not hostage situation, police contacted the two boys, ages 12 and 13, at their homes, he said. Both admitted to being involved in placing the fake hostage call, with one boy saying it was made as a prank, according to Kakuske.
Charges are expected to be sought against one of the boys who was primarily involved in placing the call, he said.
Police say the call is another instance of "swatting" in which false crimes are reported to law enforcement to deliberately draw a large police presence to a certain area.
Kakuske said Saturday's facsimile hostage situation initially involved 12 police officers and deputies, alarmed neighbors and "was a significant drain on police resources for over two hours until the situation was confirmed false."