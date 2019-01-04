A 14-year-old town of Madison boy being held up at gunpoint by two boys he knew from school stabbed both of the suspects before they fled, the suspects arrested a short time later.
The incident happened Wednesday at about 11 p.m. at a residence on Frazier Place, police said.
The suspects, two 15-year-old boys from Madison, were taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to juvenile reception on tentative charges of armed robbery and disorderly conduct.
Town of Madison police said the victim heard someone knocking at the front door of his residence.
"Since he believed this was suspicious, the victim put a folding knife in his pocket as he went to the front door from his bedroom," said Police Chief Scott Gregory.
Two teens he knew from school were at the front door.
"One person he knew well, because they had been in physical altercations in the past," Gregory said. "The other suspect he knew from reputation."
The two teens asked for a glass of water so the victim let them in.
"After drinking, the suspects were leaving when one pulled out a handgun from his waist, pointed it at the victim and demanded his property," Gregory said.
The victim fought for control of the gun, while the other suspect tried to pull him off of the suspect with the gun.
"During the struggle, the victim pulled out the knife and stabbed both suspects in the legs and buttocks," Gregory said.
The suspect ran from the residence, leaving the BB gun behind.
The first suspect was located at his residence and Madison police found the second suspect.
"The Madison Metropolitan School District has been notified of this incident, in an attempt to ensure the safety of the victim," Gregory said.