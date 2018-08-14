A mother walking with her son Monday night on the Southwest Side called police after her son was struck by a paintball shot by someone going past in a car.
The boy sustained a minor injury to his back.
The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Schroeder Road near Gammon Road, Madison police said.
The mother and her nine-year-old son were walking near the intersection when a red-colored four-door sedan speeded past the two.
"There was someone inside shooting paintballs, and one hit the youngster in the back, causing a welt," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The mother was not injured.
No suspects were identified.