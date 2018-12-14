An 11-year-old boy ran home Wednesday afternoon after being approached by a stranger who wanted to know where he lived.
The incident was reported at 4 p.m. on Tocora Lane near South Segoe Road, Madison police said.
The boy was walking home from school when the stranger drove up next to him.
"The man rolled down a passenger side window to speak to the child," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"He proceeded to drive slowly behind the student as the boy ran home to contact his parents," DeSpain said.
The suspect is in his 30s or 40s, darker complexion, short black hair, driving a smaller-sized red-colored SUV, possibly a Subaru Outback.