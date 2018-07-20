A man who allegedly stole a running SUV from a Black Earth gas station on July 6 was arrested in Illinois, with the vehicle recovered in Chicago.
Dylan Schlough, 28, was arrested by Illinois State Police after a high-speed chase while driving a different stolen vehicle. Court records show his Wisconsin address as Mazomanie, and he is currently being held in the Kane County Jail.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the female owner of the 2016 black Jeep Patriot left the SUV running in the parking lot while she went inside the Kwik Trip store.
Schlough allegedly stole the vehicle and made his way to Chicago a week later.
Besides the charges he faces in Illinois, Schlough faces charges of auto theft for the July 6 incident, and multiple robberies in Madison.
"When the Kwik Trip in Black Earth heard her car was recovered, they offered to pay for her gas to and from Chicago to get it back," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.