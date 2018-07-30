A Madison bicyclist who had two bikes stolen from her Ohio Avenue home recently saw one advertised online and got the alleged thief to bring it back, which led to police conducting a sting with a different bike to catch the thief.
Joseph Summers, 27, Madison, was tentatively charged with receiving stolen property and bail jumping, Madison police said.
It started when the 32-year-old Madison woman saw one of her two stolen bikes on Craigslist, and contacted the seller with the ruse that she was interested in buying the bike.
"When she suggested they meet at the East District police station, the seller got the feeling he might actually be communicating with the bike's owner," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He texted her back and said he would put the bike in some bushes along St. Paul Avenue."
The victim already had called police, so a police sergeant was also in the process of trying to "buy" the stolen bike.
"The suspect let the sergeant know the original bike on Craigslist was no longer for sale but he had another bike," DeSpain said.
Police set up a sting on North Fourth Street on Saturday after the suspect agreed to meet the buyer.
"When he arrived by bicycle, he was arrested for possessing the Ohio Avenue victim's bike," DeSpain said.
The victim found her bike in the bushes on St. Paul Avenue, but her second bike is still missing.
"The suspect said he might be able to get that second bike back to the victim, if he didn't go to jail, but he was told that was not an option," DeSpain said.
Police are trying to find the owner of the bike the suspect brought to the meeting with the sergeant, and it wasn't known if that bike had been stolen.
"The suspect denied stealing any bikes," DeSpain said. "He said people find bikes all the time and sell them."
Court records show Summers is currently due to stand trail Thursday on a previous charge of receiving stolen property in February.
