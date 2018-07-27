A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night in Beloit when struck by a pickup truck or SUV, the driver not stopping at the scene of the crash.
It happened at about 10:40 p.m. on Milwaukee Road west of Lee Lane, Beloit police said.
The 41-year-old Beloit man riding the bike was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville with life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle that hit the bicyclist is a 2003 GMC Envoy SUV or a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck.
The truck has front-end damage and is missing a fog light in the front bumper.
The truck was seen driving east on Milwaukee Road following the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency police number, 757-2244.