Beloit police arrested three people on Monday and Tuesday after conducting two searches and confiscating cocaine, marijuana and money.
Curtis McAlister Jr., 30, Christopher Earl Jr., 31, and Lashonda McAdory, 30, were taken into custody after searches were done in the 2100 block of Freeman Parkway on Monday and in the 1100 block of Partridge Avenue on Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The Beloit Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted in the investigations.
During the first search, about 90 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of marijuana and $800 in cash was seized.
McAlister was arrested following the first search, tentatively charged with six counts of delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a vehicle or house for drug trafficking.
In the second search, police confiscated 70 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and $1,000 in cash.
Earl and McAdory were arrested in the second search, Earl tentatively charged with five counts of delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a vehicle or house for drug trafficking, and four counts of child neglect, and McAdory tentatively charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a vehicle or house for drug trafficking, and four counts of child neglect.