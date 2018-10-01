A Beloit man found slumped over the steering wheel of his minivan early Sunday morning was arrested for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
James Lang, 71, was taken into custody at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday by a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy.
The deputy found Lang in his vehicle in the middle of East Bradley Street.
The deputy detected intoxicants and conducted field sobriety tests before placing Lang under arrest.
Lang was expected to make a preliminary appearance in jail court on Monday.