A Beloit man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly robbed a Janesville store and then allegedly took a woman hostage at a residence.
Carlos Ford, 52, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and obstructing/resisting, Janesville police said.
Officers were called to Five Points Grocery and Beverage, 600 W. Milwaukee St., at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
"The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded currency from the clerk," the report said. "The suspect stole items and currency from the convenience store, then fled from the business, leaving items behind, which aided in the identification of the suspect."
At about 4:15 a.m, officers went to a residence in the 2500 block of North Sumac, for a report of a hostage situation.
"The suspect in this second call was determined to be Carlos Ford," the report said. "Officers made contact with Ford and a female when they exited the residence. He resisted arrest but was able to be taken into custody."
An officer sustained a minor injury while taking him into custody.