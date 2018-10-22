A Beloit man arrested in Madison nine days ago for lewd and lascivious behavior was arrested for the same crime Downtown Sunday night.
Dennis Welhoefer, 68, was also charged with disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
Weilhoefer allegedly was fondling himself in his car in the 500 block of West Mifflin Street at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, when he pulled over near two 21-year-old females from Madison.
"He announced what he was doing inside the car, and asked if they would like to watch," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The women went home, got their car and began to follow Welhoefer to try to get the license plate number off his car.
"As they trailed him, they could see he was slowing down near other pedestrians as they walked in other heavily-traveled off-campus areas such as Dayton Street, West Johnson Street, Bedford Street and Frances Street," DeSpain said.
The women got the license plate number, called police and officers found him, still driving around the area.
"The officers arresting him knew immediately who he was, since he was arrested in the past for similar crimes," DeSpain said.
Welhoefer was arrested Oct. 12 for allegedly fondling himself while following women after a Badgers football game.
"A couple of hours before his arrest Sunday night, a woman called police to report a man pulled up hear her while she was walking on South Randall Avenue," DeSpain said. "He made a statement almost identical to the one given to the women on West Mifflin Street."
Stevens Point man charged with reckless homicide in overdose death, Columbia County sheriff says
Alleged shoplifter banned for life from malls, stores, Madison police say
Middleton man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
Man at Children's Museum had gun in pocket, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
De Pere businessman to plead guilty in fraud scheme that included $1.2 million from WEDC
Man with 4 kilos of cocaine valued at $800,000 arrested by narcotics task force, police say