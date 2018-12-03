Try 1 month for 99¢

Two men were arrested in Janesville early Sunday morning after they got into a fight over a barking dog, with one of the men firing a handgun during the incident.

Eugene Harp, 49, Janesville, was tentatively charged with intoxicated use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Matthew Burr, 33, Janesville, was tentatively charged with substantial battery, police said.

At about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, an officer heard a gunshot in the area of North Atwood Avenue and East Wall Street, with other officers called in.

The two men were discovered fighting near the intersection, and were held by police so the police could investigate.

"Both subjects were uncooperative and denied hearing any gunshots," the police report said.

The investigation showed Harp was taking his dog outside when Burr, who was walking by, got upset because the dog was barking.

"Eugene and Matthew ended up in a physical altercation," the report said. "At some point during the altercation, Eugene displayed a firearm and shot off one round."

Nobody was hurt by gunfire, but Harp suffered minor injuries in the fight, injuries that didn't require medical attention.

The 9mm handgun that had been fired was located later in a nearby residence.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

