Three Madison banks were robbed in three days from Thursday to Saturday, with police thinking the robber might be the same person in each robbery.
The third robbery happened Saturday morning at 10:40 a.m. at Chase Bank, 4225 East Towne Blvd., Madison police said.
The suspect passed a note to a teller indicating he had a gun but no weapon was shown. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect in the Chase Bank robbery is a white man with a slender build standing about 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He is believed to be in his mid-20s and was seen wearing a small straw hat over medium-length dark hair, possibly a wig, sunglasses, a long-sleeved blue flannel shirt over a dark blue T-shirt, and tan pants.
The first bank robbery was reported on Thursday at about 4 p.m. at Associated Bank, 1574 W. Broadway, and the second bank robbery was reported on Friday at about 2 p.m. at Home Savings Bank, 3762 E. Washington Ave.
In those cases, the suspect was a white male, about the same height, age and weight as the suspect in the third robbery, but in the first two cases he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Police released a surveillance video of the suspect in the first bank robbery.
