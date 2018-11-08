A bank robbed Wednesday on Madison's West Side could have been by the same person who robbed a bank on Monday.
This time, the Associated Bank at 5521 Odana Road was robbed, at about 4:40 p.m., Madison police said.
"The suspect provided a note and left the bank with cash," said Sgt. Daniel Perez. "No weapons were observed or mentioned."
No one was injured.
The suspect is a white man, 22 to 24 years old, 180 to 200 pounds, blonde hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.
On Monday, the Associated Bank office inside Pick 'N Save on Shopko Drive was robbed by a suspect matching the description of the Wednesday robber.