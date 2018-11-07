Madison police have released a surveillance video image of a suspected bank robber who stole money from a North Side bank Monday evening.
The robbery happened at about 6:45 p.m. at the Associated Bank office in Pick 'N Save, 2502 Shopko Drive, Madison police said.
"The suspect walked up to the counter and passed a note, then fled with cash," said Lt. Jamar Gary.
No weapons were seen and nobody was hurt.
The suspect is a white male, 23 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, blonde hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.