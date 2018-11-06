Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A North Side bank was robbed Monday evening, with the robber fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery happened at about 6:45 p.m. at the Associated Bank office in Pick 'N Save, 2502 Shopko Drive, Madison police said.

"The suspect walked up to the counter and passed a note, then fled with cash," said Lt. Jamar Gary.

No weapons were seen and nobody was hurt.

The suspect is a white male, 23 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, blonde hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.