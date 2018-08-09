A man robbed a bank on Madison's South Side Thursday afternoon, police said.
The man did not display or mention a weapon but demanded cash from a teller at Associated Bank, 1547 W. Broadway, shortly before 4 p.m., Sgt. Jennifer Kane said.
The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kane said.
A K-9 officer attempted to track the robber, but he was not found, Kane said.
The man was described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds and white, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark sunglasses and a blue bandanna over his mouth.