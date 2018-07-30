A Madison man who was charged earlier this year with experimenting with explosives at his Far West Side apartment had his bail reduced today.
Brian N. Campbell, 31, had his bail reduced from $100,000 to $15,000 by Dane County Circuit Judge Timothy C. Samuelson. He told Campbell the same conditions continue to apply.
Campbell was charged in March with second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of improvised explosives and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint, investigators detected the increasing presence of volatile organic compounds in Campbell’s apartment after residents of his apartment building complained about smelling chemicals. That led to the evacuation of the entire apartment building.
An agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said items were found that were consistent with the intent to make homemade explosive devices.