A man from Mequon, in Madison for the Wisconsin football game Saturday night, was knocked unconscious by a man who was arrested shortly afterward.
Nicholas Brune, 34, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of State Street.
"Witnesses said the suspect tackled the victim and then began punching him in the head, rendering him unconscious," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Bystanders told an officer about the attack, who was nearby dealing with a different call.
Brune struggled with police when he was put under arrest, while the 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, suffering from head injuries.