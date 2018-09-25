Try 1 month for 99¢

Three teens and an 18-year-old were arrested for auto theft early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, the suspects found hiding in woods near where they abandoned the stolen car.

The 18-year-old man, Donovan Simpson of Madison, was tentatively charged with being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing an officer and bail jumping, Fitchburg police said.

The 16-year-old male driver was tentatively charged with auto theft, eluding, and resisting and obstructing an officer, while the other two passengers, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, were tentatively charged with being passengers in a stolen vehicle and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Police said an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the 5800 block of Dawley Drive at about 12:55 a.m., and a male walking toward the car from the lawn of a nearby residence.

"The officer discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous day," said Sgt. Andrew McCarthy. "When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed."

The officer didn't pursue, but a different officer found the car parked and abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby business.

"When checking on the car, the officer heard the suspects hiding in a wooded area directly behind the business," McCarthy said.

The suspect wouldn't comply with orders to come out, until a police dog from the Madison Police Department was brought to the scene.

"The stolen vehicle contained several expensive electronic items and garage door openers, which are believed to have been stolen recently," McCarthy said.

Anyone in Fitchburg who has been a victim of a vehicle break-in and had items stolen should contact the police department, 270-4300.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

