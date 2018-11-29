Try 1 month for 99¢
Wayne's Automotive, 220 Cottage Grove Road, was robbed Wednesday evening.

An auto repair shop was robbed Wednesday evening on Madison's East Side by a man who was in the store for an extended amount of time.

The robbery was reported at 6:35 p.m. at Wayne's Automotive, 220 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.

The robbery was called an armed robbery, but there was no mention of a weapon in the police report.

Nobody was injured.

"The clerk said the robber had been in the shop for a time, waiting for a ride," said Lt. Jamar Gary.

"The robber attempted to pay for items, but when the cash register was opened, the robber told the clerk to keep the drawer open because it was a robbery."

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is white, mid-30s to early 40s, wearing a green jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, white shoes, black gloves and blue jeans.

