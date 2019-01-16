A man reported missing from his Sauk County home on Monday was found dead in his car behind the Ho-Chunk Casino near Baraboo, and police are calling the death a homicide.
The town of Delton man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, about two hours after a family member called police to report him missing because he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a suspect in the homicide has been identified as Robert Pulvermacher, 68, of rural Middleton.
Pulvermacher was last seen leaving the casino at about 1 a.m. Monday, with an unidentified younger man.
“The death is being investigated as a homicide,” Meister said. “An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.”
“He (Pulvermacher) is said to frequent casinos in Madison and Baraboo, regularly playing table games such as blackjack,” Meister said.
Pulvermacher had been on community supervision with the Department of Corrections.
In 1999, Pulvermacher was sentenced to prison and probation for various crimes in Adams and Juneau counties following his escape from a federal minimum security prison in Duluth, Minnesota. He received an 11-year prison sentence in Adams County for first-degree reckless endangerment and firearm possession by a felon following his arrest there after a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy, which came after Pulvermacher pointed a gun at the deputy.
Pulvermacher had stolen the gun from a town constable in Juneau County three days earlier. He received a 3½-year prison sentence for illegal gun possession in that incident. His Adams County sentence also included 11 years of probation for false imprisonment.
In 1998, Pulvermacher was questioned as a possible suspect in the death of the Rev. Alfred Kunz, whose body was found in a school adjacent to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Dane. Pulvermacher was not arrested. That case remains unsolved.
Meister asked anyone with information about Pulvermacher or the unknown younger man to call 911.
