A Beloit woman driving an all-terrain vehicle on the shoulder of a road Thursday night died after striking a power pole.
The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. on South Butterfly Road south of Highway S in the town of Turtle, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The 46-year-old woman was going south, driving on the grass shoulder, when the ATV hit the pole.
The unidentified woman was thrown from the ATV. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. She wasn't wearing a helmet.