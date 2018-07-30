A prosecutor told a jury Monday that a Middleton man bludgeoned his elderly landlady to death in her home, dragged her body by the head to the garage and left her next to her garbage cans shortly after ranting on Facebook about how women are evil.
“She was beaten over the head over and over and over again,” Dane County prosecutor Matthew Moeser said. “She died a horrible death.”
But the attorney for Jack Hamann, 54, on trial for first-degree intentional homicide, told jurors in his opening statement that Hamann was the “perfect fall guy” for police investigating the April 2017 homicide of 82-year-old Agnes Bram in Middleton.
Investigators ignored key pieces of evidence as they focused on the wrong person, attorney Charles Glynn told the jury in his opening statement. “They got the wrong guy,” he said.
Glynn then pinned the murder on a former tenant — and friend of Bram’s grandson — whom Bram had just successfully sued for back rent.
While no murder weapon was found by investigators, prosecutor Matthew Moeser used the first day of Hamann’s trial to show the jury how Hamann’s actions and words led investigators to charge him.
Also, Bram’s daughter and grandson testified about finding Bram’s body in the garage of her home in the 7000 block of University Avenue after not hearing from her for nearly two days.
‘I am the person’
When Middleton police found Hamann at UW Hospital about a day after Bram’s body was discovered on April 28 and asked him to tell them his address, Moeser told the jury that Hamann said, “I am the person you are looking for.”
Moeser then showed the jury video surveillance from the Middleton Public Library that showed Hamann changed clothes between arriving there the first time in the morning and again later in the afternoon on April 26, which is the day investigators believe Bram was killed.
Video surveillance from the library the next day shows him arriving at different times in the same clothes.
Hamann also directed a friend driving him to his room at Bram’s residence to take him to another place after they saw police in front of the residence on April 27, Moeser said.
Blood, shoes, DNA
Moeser told the jury that crime experts will testify that Bram was beaten with a blunt instrument in the laundry room of her home and that an attempt was made to cover up some of the blood.
They will also testify that blood that was most likely Bram’s was found on two different shoes in Hamann’s room down the hall from the laundry room and that a DNA mixture that could include Hamann’s DNA was found on Bram’s hands and wrist, Moeser said.
Jurors also saw Hamann’s Facebook post written on April 25 that said, in part, “Today is another day for WOMEN to be evil.” Hamann went on to call all women liars and say they are sick.
When Moeser asked Bram’s grandson, Casey Kelso, what he recalled after finding Bram in her garage, Kelso replied, “Half of her head was gone, her head was bashed in.”
Bram’s daughter, Rose Kelso, said she immediately wondered where Hamann was because it was clear to her that her mother had been dead for at least a day.
Rose Kelso also testified that her mother never expressed any concern for her safety when Casey Kelso’s friend was a tenant. She testified that her mother sued him for back rent because she felt he owed it to her.
She also said that Hamann was behind on his rent at the time of Bram’s death.