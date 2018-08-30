Madison Police are searching for the suspect of an attempted armed robbery Wednesday evening at the Capitol Petro Mart.
An African-American man, between the ages of 25 and 29 and estimated to be five feet-11 inches, walked into the Capitol Petro Mart, 4601 Verona Rd., around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black ski mask.
The store clerk, a 37-year-old male, said the subject came into the store, pointing a black semiautomatic handgun at the clerk and demanding cash.
The suspect fled the scene without taking anything, Madison police said. The clerk was not injured.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Madison Police Department or the Madison area Crimestoppers program at 266-6014.