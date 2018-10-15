An ATM technician working on an outdoor machine in Middleton Monday morning was robbed at gunpoint, the thieves taking cash from the machine before fleeing on foot.
The robbery happened at about 6:40 a.m. at UW Credit Union, 6750 Century Ave., Middleton police said.
Police said two black males dressed in dark clothing approached the technician working on the ATM.
"They displayed a gun and demanded cash," said Sgt. Terry Hanson. "They then fled eastbound with an undisclosed amount of cash."
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Middleton police, 824-7300.