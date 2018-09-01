UW Police issued 20 citations and arrested 19 people at Friday night's Bagers football home opener, according to the police department.
Of the 20 citations, 19 were to UW-Madison students and 16 were for underage alcohol. Other citations were for false identification and obstructing or resisting.
In total, 49 people were ejected from the game. All but nine of those people were students.
Police ejected fans, but did not cite them, for reasons like disorderly conduct, tobacco usage and possession of alcohol.