UW Police Department
PHOTO BY TODD D. MILEWSKI

UW Police issued 24 citations and arrested 22 people at Saturday’s Badgers football game, according to the police department.

Of the 24 citations, 22 were to UW-Madison students and 21 were for underage alcohol. Other citations were for trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstructing or resisting.

In total, 47 people were ejected from the game.

Police ejected fans, but did not cite them, for reasons like tobacco usage, issues with bags and possession of alcohol.

The numbers of citations and ejections are about on par with last weekend’s home opener.

