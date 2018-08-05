A man and a woman were arrested Sunday morning after a gunshot was fired during a party, while no one was reported to have been injured, the Monona Police Department said.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Pirate Island Road around 6:15 a.m. for a disturbance involving a gun and heard a shot being fired inside an apartment while they were arriving at the scene, police said.
Aaron Henderson, 38, of Milwaukee, and Megan Jensen, 28, of Monona, were both arrested on a tentative charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and taken to the Dane County Jail, police said.
"Details are still being sorted out, but the subjects involved all know each other and apparently were having an all-night drinking party that got out of control," Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said.