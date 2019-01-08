A young woman armed with a gun or a Taser robbed a business on Monroe Street Monday afternoon, with nobody injured in the robbery.
It happened at about 3 p.m. at Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe St., Madison police said.
"A clerk thought the robber was armed with either a Taser or handgun," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The suspect fled after getting an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is white, 25 to 30 years old, long brown hair worn in a ponytail, wearing a baggy dark green sweatshirt, baggy jeans and a hat.
This is the second armed robbery committed by a woman in Madison in two days.
On Sunday night, an armed woman robbed a gas station on Monona Drive.