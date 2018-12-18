Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A man openly carrying firearms in Downtown Madison was disarmed by another man, with both pointing guns at each other before the suspect fled.

The unidentified 39-year-old male suspect from Madison was found and arrested on several tentative charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and strong arm robbery, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of State Street.

Police responded to a report of a man pointing a handgun at another man.

"Officers checked the area and made contact with the victim, who had been openly carrying multiple firearms," said Lt. Jamar Gary.

There had been an argument between the 21-year-old Black Earth man and the older man, with the older man forcibly removing a holstered handgun from the victim.

"Once in possession of the handgun, the suspect pointed it at the victim," Gary said. "In return, the victim pointed another firearm at the suspect."

The victim was not injured.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

