A man considered dangerous by Madison police was confronted by a couple of senior women Saturday morning while he was sleeping on a bench outside their residence, with the man pointing a gun and knocking down one woman before getting arrested.
Bryant Williams, 32, Madison, was tentatively charged with two counts of robbery with use of force, armed robbery, battery, three counts of intimidating a victim, resisting/obstructing, three counts of disorderly conduct while armed and unlawful trespass, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 7 a.m. Saturday at the Sherman Glen Apartments senior housing complex, 1110 N. Sherman Ave.
Williams was wanted for robbery and kidnapping stemming from a Sept. 27 incident in which he allegedly broke into a woman's home, beat her when she got home and forced her to drive to cash machines before stealing her car.
A 60-year-old Sherman Glen resident found Williams sleeping on the bench and asked him to move.
"He continued to loiter around the property while giving angry looks at the victim," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She took out her phone to call 911, which upset him."
"He allegedly knocked the woman to the ground and pointed a handgun at her, threatening to kill her.
"She called for help as he stole her phone," DeSpain said. "Two other residents heard her pleas and one tried to call 911 until Williams forcefully took the second victim's cellphone."
The two women trying to help the first one were 70 years old and 75 years old.
"Fortunately, one of the 911 calls got through, and officers were on their way as the suspect took off on foot, still brandishing the gun," DeSpain said.
Officers gave chase on foot and in squad cars, finding and arresting Williams on the playground of Sherman Middle School, 1610 Ruskin St.
"During his flight, Williams tossed the weapon on the front yard of a Spohn Avenue home," DeSpain said. "It was recovered, and it turned out to be a very real-looking BB gun."
