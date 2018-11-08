Try 1 month for 99¢
A 15-year-old Madison boy who allegedly stole a bag of video gaming items from a man trying to sell the stuff to him was arrested Wednesday night at his house, but not before threatening police making the arrest.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention, tentatively charged with armed robbery, theft, battery or threat to law enforcement and resisting, Madison police said.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the teen was yelling "MPDK," which reportedly means "Madison Police Department killers," while being put under arrest.

It took several officers to make the arrest at his home in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road at about 7:30 Wednesday.

Social media helped police find the suspect after he allegedly stole the gaming items.

Police said the teen and the 25-year-old seller connected on Facebook Marketplace.

"The victim was selling a gaming console, games and other electronics," DeSpain said. "The suspect said he wanted to buy them, and an arrangement was made to meet in a parking lot near the suspect's home."

The victim brought a friend, a 26-year-old Madison man , along with him. They found the suspect, who said he needed to get a ride to a Vernon Avenue address so he could get money to buy the items.

"Once at the Vernon Avenue location, the suspect grabbed the bag containing the items for sale, and ran," DeSpain said. "The victims gave chase, and at one point the seller's friend grabbed the bag.

"The suspect reached for his waistband, intimating he had a gun, while saying 'Drop that (expletive) or I'm gonna bust a cap in your (expletive),'" DeSpain said.

The seller and friend backed off and called police.

No gun was seen by the victims or by police.

"The suspect was quickly identified via information posted on Marketplace, and officers went to his apartment to make contact," DeSpain said.

The seller and his friend were not injured.

