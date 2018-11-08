...FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY
MORNING...
LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATE
TONIGHT AND CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY MORNING BEFORE ENDING. THE SNOW
WILL BEGIN IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 3 AM
CST, AND IN EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN BETWEEN 2 AM AND
5 AM CST.
SNOWFALL BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER MOST OF THE
AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL BE HOVERING IN THE LOWER 30S, SO SOME
ACCUMULATION IS LIKELY ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKS. THE HIGHEST
ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE ON GRASSY AREAS AND COLDER SURFACES,
INCLUDING BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. THE LIGHT SNOW WILL INTERFERE
WITH THE MORNING COMMUTE, SO YOU SHOULD ALLOW EXTRA TIME IN THE
MORNING.
A 15-year-old Madison boy who allegedly stole a bag of video gaming items from a man trying to sell the stuff to him was arrested Wednesday night at his house, but not before threatening police making the arrest.
The teen was taken to juvenile detention, tentatively charged with armed robbery, theft, battery or threat to law enforcement and resisting, Madison police said.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the teen was yelling "MPDK," which reportedly means "Madison Police Department killers," while being put under arrest.
It took several officers to make the arrest at his home in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road at about 7:30 Wednesday.
Social media helped police find the suspect after he allegedly stole the gaming items.
Police said the teen and the 25-year-old seller connected on Facebook Marketplace.
"The victim was selling a gaming console, games and other electronics," DeSpain said. "The suspect said he wanted to buy them, and an arrangement was made to meet in a parking lot near the suspect's home."
The victim brought a friend, a 26-year-old Madison man , along with him. They found the suspect, who said he needed to get a ride to a Vernon Avenue address so he could get money to buy the items.
"Once at the Vernon Avenue location, the suspect grabbed the bag containing the items for sale, and ran," DeSpain said. "The victims gave chase, and at one point the seller's friend grabbed the bag.
"The suspect reached for his waistband, intimating he had a gun, while saying 'Drop that (expletive) or I'm gonna bust a cap in your (expletive),'" DeSpain said.
The seller and friend backed off and called police.
No gun was seen by the victims or by police.
"The suspect was quickly identified via information posted on Marketplace, and officers went to his apartment to make contact," DeSpain said.
The seller and his friend were not injured.
Reedsburg man killed kitten by throwing it into wall, police say
Three charged with felony murder in town of Dane beating death
Man allegedly pointed gun at man on East Side, Madison police say
Man who allegedly attacked woman arrested Downtown, Madison police say
Smashing chairs on car lands man in jail
No headlights led to operating while intoxicated arrest, Rock County Sheriff says
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Madison man, police say
Feud leads to shooting in Janesville; suspect arrested, police say
Speeder arrested for alleged 6th drunken driving offense, Madison police say
Green County fugitives arrested in Ohio; face multiple charges, police say
Green County fugitives arrested in Ohio; face multiple charges, police say
Pursued car crashed in Verona; 2 people arrested, police say
Pursued car crashed in Verona; 2 people arrested, police say
Three charged with felony murder in town of Dane beating death
Three charged with felony murder in town of Dane beating death
Woman charged in parking ramp shooting says she didn't know victim
Waunakee woman who struck student who later died convicted of homicide by drunken driving
Man charged in Stoughton stabbing homicide found incompetent, case suspended