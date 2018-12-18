A man attempted to rob a Middleton restaurant at gunpoint Monday night, but fled without getting any money.
Nobody was injured in the robbery attempted reported at about 7:15 p.m. at Arby's, 8321 Murphy Drive, Middleton police said.
"The suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and displayed a small, black handgun," said Sgt. Jessica Quamme.
The suspect fled out the back door of the restaurant.
He is a light-skinned black man, about 20 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, skinny, wearing a green jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information about the attempted armed robbery is asked to call or text Middleton police, 824-7300, or call the tip line, 824-7304.
