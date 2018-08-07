A Madison woman was not injured early Tuesday morning when three robbers entered her apartment and stole a safe.
Madison police detectives believe it was a targeted robbery.
It happened shortly after midnight on Radcliffe Drive on the city's far West Side.
The 27-year-old victim said three men, at least two armed with handguns, entered her apartment.
"They ordered her to give them the combination to a safe, which they took from her home," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
No description of the suspects was given.