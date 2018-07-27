Two men at an East Side hotel were robbed by two men Thursday night, one armed with a handgun the other with a knife.
The robbery was reported at about 10:50 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel, 4765 Hayes Road, Madison police said.
The victims, a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old, told police they were restrained by the suspects during the robbery inside a hotel room, but were not injured.
The suspects took personal property from the victims and fled.
The first suspect is black, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, stocky build, wearing a red tank top.
The second suspect is black, late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black tank top and blue shorts.