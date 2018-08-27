Two men armed with handguns broke into a North Side residence early Monday morning, the home occupied at the time by a woman and three young children.
Nobody was injured in the armed robbery that was reported at 2:40 a.m. on Morrow Court, Madison police said.
Investigators believe the home was targeted and the robbery was not a random event.
"The woman and three children were sleeping when a side door to the home was kicked in," said police Sgt. Paul Jacobsen. "The woman was held at gunpoint by one suspect while the other suspect ransacked the residence."
Police didn't say what if anything was taken.
The first suspect is black, heavy set, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing dark clothing and a bandana over his face during the robbery.
The second suspect is black, thin build, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing dark clothing and a bandana over his face during the robbery.