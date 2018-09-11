A man robbed an armed ATM technician working on a machine outside the UW Credit Union early Tuesday morning.
The suspect demanded the victim surrender the money, his handgun and his duty belt outside of the 4101 Commercial Ave. building around 6:16 a.m. The victim complied, according to the Madison Police Department.
Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as an African-American male in his early 20's, about 120 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie, gray athletic pants and a light-colored knit hat.
Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.