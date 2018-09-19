Try 1 month for 99¢
bp gas station robbery 9-18-18

The BP gas station on Speedway Road on Madison's West Side was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

An armed man wearing a fake beard robbed a gas station on the West Side Tuesday night, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery happened at about 8:50 p.m. at the BP station, 3734 Speedway Road, Madison police said.

No one was injured.

"The store clerk said the suspect came in with a handgun and demanded money," said police Sgt. Meg Hamilton.

The suspect fled on foot, and a police dog brought to the scene didn't find him.

The suspect is black, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

